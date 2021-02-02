Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Australia call off Test tour of South Africa

Decision was taken in wake of rising coronavirus cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Australia call off Test tour of South Africa

Photo: AFP

Listen
Australia announced that it has called off the three-match Test series against hosts South Africa over rising coronavirus cases in the country. Justin Langer's men were due to play three Tests against the Proteas, and Australia named their squad last week with the intent to fly out this month but the situation became untenable with the outbreak in South Africa accelerated by a new variant said to be more contagious than earlier strains of the virus. With almost 1.5 million detected infections and more than 44,000 fatalities, it has the highest number of cases and deaths on the continent. Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley said the medical advice was not to travel. "It has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," he said. "This decision has not been made lightly and we are extremely disappointed, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time. However, we have been consistent since the start of the pandemic that the health and safety of our people is always our number one priority and unfortunately despite best efforts to agree a biosecurity plan, the risks are simply too great at this time." South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the country had "passed the peak" of its second coronavirus infection wave, but the virus remains a major problem. Authorities are planning to vaccinate at least 67 percent of the population by year's end. There are currently no contingencies in place for the tour, although Hockley suggested the Tests could be played at a later date. "We look forward to playing the series against CSA at a date to be confirmed in due course," he said. The tour was originally scheduled for February and March. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket South Africa

Australia announced that it has called off the three-match Test series against hosts South Africa over rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Justin Langer’s men were due to play three Tests against the Proteas, and Australia named their squad last week with the intent to fly out this month but the situation became untenable with the outbreak in South Africa accelerated by a new variant said to be more contagious than earlier strains of the virus.

With almost 1.5 million detected infections and more than 44,000 fatalities, it has the highest number of cases and deaths on the continent.

Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley said the medical advice was not to travel.

“It has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community,” he said.

“This decision has not been made lightly and we are extremely disappointed, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time. However, we have been consistent since the start of the pandemic that the health and safety of our people is always our number one priority and unfortunately despite best efforts to agree a biosecurity plan, the risks are simply too great at this time.”

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the country had “passed the peak” of its second coronavirus infection wave, but the virus remains a major problem.

Authorities are planning to vaccinate at least 67 percent of the population by year’s end.

There are currently no contingencies in place for the tour, although Hockley suggested the Tests could be played at a later date.

“We look forward to playing the series against CSA at a date to be confirmed in due course,” he said.

The tour was originally scheduled for February and March.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
australia, south africa, cricket, australia vs south africa, south africa vs australia, south africa vs australia 2021 test series, south africa vs australia 2021,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ben Dunk calls on international sides to play in Pakistan
Ben Dunk calls on international sides to play in Pakistan
First Test: Fawad Alam’s hard-fought century puts Pakistan on top
First Test: Fawad Alam’s hard-fought century puts Pakistan on top
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
ICC asks BCCI to provide visa assurance for Pakistan players
ICC asks BCCI to provide visa assurance for Pakistan players
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
Misbah-ul-Haq wants ‘dry’ pitch for second South Africa Test
Misbah-ul-Haq wants ‘dry’ pitch for second South Africa Test
Late wickets put Pakistan on top in first Test
Late wickets put Pakistan on top in first Test
Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans
Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans
Video Explainer: Reaction over Mohammad Hafeez’s exclusion from South Africa...
Video Explainer: Reaction over Mohammad Hafeez’s exclusion from South Africa T20Is
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.