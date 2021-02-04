Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix tests positive for coronavirus

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid announced that forward Joao Felix has been tested positive for coronavirus.

He became the third Atletico player in two weeks to be diagnosed for the pathogen.

“Joao Felix has tested positive for Covid-19. The striker is isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities’ guidelines and La Liga protocols,” Atletico said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Portuguese player joins teammates Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, on the sidelines.

Neither Carrasco nor Hermoso were allowed to play in the 4-2 Liga victory against Cadiz on Sunday that gave Atletico a 10-point lead over second-placed Barcelona.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.