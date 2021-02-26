Arbitration court reduces Umar Akmal’s ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) reduced the ban on Umar Akmal from 36 months to 18 months and imposed a fine of Rs 4.25 million.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement Friday.

The PCB had appealed to the court to increase the ban imposed by the independent adjudicator. Akmal had appealed to have his sentence reduced. The CAS consolidated both appeals.

The penalty imposed on Akmal is for one count of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which requires players to disclose all details when they are approached by outsiders.

Akmal was suspended on February 20 last year is now eligible to rejoin competitive cricket after paying the fine and completing a rehabilitation program.

The PCB has confiscated two mobile phones from Akmal for investigation in other matters. His appeal to the CAS to have these phones returned was turned down.

A PCB disciplinary panel charged Akmal on two counts of violating Article 2.4.4 and suspended him for three years. An independent adjudicator reduced this sentence to 18 months. This sentence has now been reduced to a year by the CAS.

“The PCB once again urges and remind all participants to abide by their duty and promptly report any approaches to the anti-corruption offices and help themselves as well as the anti-corruption unit effort to eliminate the anathema of fixing,” the PCB said in the press release.