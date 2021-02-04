Anam Amin reaches tenth position in women’s T20I bowling rankings

Pakistan spinner Anam Amin reached tenth position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20I rankings for bowlers.

The 28-year-old climbed seven spots on the back of her performance in the recently concluded three-match series against hosts South Africa.

She bagged four wickets at an average of 16.50.

On the other hand, Aiman Anwer also made gains as she reached 54th place from number 62.

In the batting department, Ayesha Naseem climbed staggering 707 places to land on number 105 whereas Kainat Imtiaz jumped 161 places to reach 130th place.

