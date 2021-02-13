Amir defends Sarfaraz in verbal spat with Hafeez

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir has backed wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed in his rant with batsman Mohammad Hafeez regarding Mohammad Rizwan’s performance in the first T20I against South Africa.

The veteran all-rounder heaped praise on the wicketkeeper-batsman following his unbeaten century in the series opener.

Sarfaraz, who led the side to victory in the 2017 International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy, criticized the Lahore Qalandars players’ remarks.

The left-arm pacer then joined in the conversation stated that the Karachi-born is the “Pride of Pakistan” as the country enjoyed tremendous success under his leadership.

babu u also a number 1 wicketkeeper batsman in Pakistan or ap ki hi captain the jab team 2 saal team no 1 rhi in t20 or sab se bar kar champions trophy so u are pride of Pakistan big respect or maze ki bat logon kam hai awein ka bolna so enjoy bro😇😇😇😇 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) February 13, 2021

Rizwan’s unbeaten 104-run knock in the series opener, which proved to be crucial in the side’s three-run win in the series opener, had earned the praise of his teammates and former cricketers.

