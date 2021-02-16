Tuesday, February 16, 2021  | 3 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

After beating South Africa, Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on future

Head coach reiterates he is not concerned about losing job

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
After beating South Africa, Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on future

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has reiterated that he is not concerned about his position with the national team.

The 46-year-old was under immense pressure after the team’s dismal performance on the tour of England and New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Cricket Committee, after a detailed review, gave Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis a final chance to improve the team’s performance in the home series against South Africa where the Men in Green emerged victorious in both Tests and T20Is.

Talking after the Green Caps’ series win in the 20-over format, Misbah reiterated that he is always focused on the job and not concerned about his future as the head coach.

“I have no insecurity whatsoever,” he said. “These things are not in our control. Obviously, the important thing for us, as the coaching staff, is to focus at the series at hand and help the players as much as we can.

“The results are not in your control neither you can control what the PCB will decide. Therefore, I don’t think about these things. The most important thing was to win which lifted the morale of the players.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
south africa cricket team players, south africa cricket team players name list 2020, new zealand cricket team, misbah ul haq captaincy record, misbah ul haq coach, pakistan national cricket team players 2020, pakistan cricket team players name list 2020, pakistan cricket board, pakistan national cricket team coaches, pakistan cricket team players name list 2019, pakistan cricket schedule, pakistan cricket team captain, pakistan cricket news, pakistan vs south africa, pak vs sa
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez’s future
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez’s future
Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa
Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Video Explainer: Pakistan, South Africa T20I series preview
Video Explainer: Pakistan, South Africa T20I series preview
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.