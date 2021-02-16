After beating South Africa, Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on future

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has reiterated that he is not concerned about his position with the national team.

The 46-year-old was under immense pressure after the team’s dismal performance on the tour of England and New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Cricket Committee, after a detailed review, gave Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis a final chance to improve the team’s performance in the home series against South Africa where the Men in Green emerged victorious in both Tests and T20Is.

Talking after the Green Caps’ series win in the 20-over format, Misbah reiterated that he is always focused on the job and not concerned about his future as the head coach.

“I have no insecurity whatsoever,” he said. “These things are not in our control. Obviously, the important thing for us, as the coaching staff, is to focus at the series at hand and help the players as much as we can.

“The results are not in your control neither you can control what the PCB will decide. Therefore, I don’t think about these things. The most important thing was to win which lifted the morale of the players.”