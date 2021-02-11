Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement

Legendary all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket is a major setback for Pakistan cricket team.

The Karachi Kings pacer recently announced that he will not be available for selection in the national team under the current team management including the likes of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Razzaq, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, believes that pacer’s retirement from international cricket is a major setback for the Men in Green.

“He [Amir] is an extremely talented bowler and you could see glimpses of Wasim Akram in him,” he said. “It would be haven great for Pakistan cricket if he consistently played and performed for Pakistan. This [Amir’s retirement] is major setback, both, for him and Pakistan cricket. Players who give priority to T20s over Test cricket will never go on to become great players.”

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is where he has collectively managed to claim 259 wickets.

