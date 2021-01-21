Younis Khan shares views on Test team selection

Pakistan’s batting coach for the upcoming South Africa fixtures Younis Khan said that players need time to get settled after being selected for Test matches.

The former batsman, while interacting with the media, said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has included players on the basis of their performances in the limited-overs format.

“As far as our Test side is concerned, many of our players have been recently inducted into the format,” the 43-year-old said. “If I recall my career, it took me three to four years as to secure my spot with the presence of star players. You need time as there are defined roles in the format. It is all about yourself, how you make your presence felt and how you display your skills.”

The Mardan-born former cricketer further said that he performed in the way he felt most comfortable during his career. “I adapted different techniques but eventually, I had to make a decision on the approach to adapt which would make me feel most relaxed for surviving in the team. This is the same suggestion which I give to the players.”

Younis, who led Pakistan to their maiden ICC World T20 win back in 2009 in England, went on to say that giving too many suggestions lead to players getting confused. “I try my best to not guide them too much in my one-to-one sessions as they tend to get double-minded which affects their performance. So, I try my best to avoid that and let them play the way they think would be best for them.”

He added that players should have plenty of experience when coming into the national side. “There are many countries whose players have represented in over a hundred first-class fixtures. The situation is different here. There have been cases in which a player cemented their place in the side after playing just a handful of games. They become more mature as their career goes on.

“It should be realised that the players need time and it is my wish that the selected players [for the South Africa Test series] play two to three series with us as it becomes problematic for the coaches when the players are changed every now and then.”

