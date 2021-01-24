Yasir Shah reveals reasons behind topsy-turvy performances

Pakistan’s star leg-spinner spinner Yasir Shah believes conditions has affected his performances in Test cricket in the recent past.

The 34-year-old, while interacting with the media, said that the role of a player changes when they are playing in different countries.

“There are different conditions in which we have to perform,” said Shah. “If you take a look at our previous series, they were staged in Australia, England and New Zealand whereas just two of our games were played on the home soil. So, the spinner had to play the role of supporting the fast-bowlers and have to stop the flow of runs.”

The Swabi-born admitted that his performances have not been up to par as he had to adjust to the conditions in different countries. “I haven’t been performing the way I was in the past where I used to bag five-wicket hauls or return with ten-fer but still we have given good performances when playing in the United Arab Emirates, West Indies or Sri Lanka.”

Shah, who is at number six on the list of country’s highest Test wicket-takers with 227 wickets from 43 matches, said that he has his sights set on reaching the 300-wicket mark.

“I have been trying to achieve the milestone as I have been working on my fitness and looking to perform well in every match I play,” he said.

