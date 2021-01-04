Williamson’s century puts New Zealand on top in second Test

An outstanding unbeaten century from captain Kane Williamson has put New Zealand in a commanding position in the second Test against Pakistan in Christchurch on Monday.

The day started with the Green Caps jolting the home team with some early blows which left the Kiwis reeling at 72-3.

However, a record 215-run unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket between Williamson and Henry Nicholls put the Black Caps in total control of the match as they reach the total of 286-3 at the end of the day’s play and now only trail Pakistan by 11 runs in the first innings with seven wickets in hand.

Williamson reached his 24th century in Test cricket and remained not out on 112 off 175 balls with the help of 16 fours whereas Nicholls remained unbeaten on 89 off 116 balls which included eight boundaries.

The duo was helped by the visitors’ poor fielding performance as well where they dropped as many as four catches in the day.

For Pakistan, pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Faheem Ashraf claimed a wicket each.