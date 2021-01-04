Monday, January 4, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Williamson’s century puts New Zealand on top in second Test

Hosts reach 286-3 in reply to Pakistan’s total of 297

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Williamson’s century puts New Zealand on top in second Test

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ ICC

An outstanding unbeaten century from captain Kane Williamson has put New Zealand in a commanding position in the second Test against Pakistan in Christchurch on Monday.

The day started with the Green Caps jolting the home team with some early blows which left the Kiwis reeling at 72-3.

However, a record 215-run unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket between Williamson and Henry Nicholls put the Black Caps in total control of the match as they reach the total of 286-3 at the end of the day’s play and now only trail Pakistan by 11 runs in the first innings with seven wickets in hand.

Williamson reached his 24th century in Test cricket and remained not out on 112 off 175 balls with the help of 16 fours whereas Nicholls remained unbeaten on 89 off 116 balls which included eight boundaries.

The duo was helped by the visitors’ poor fielding performance as well where they dropped as many as four catches in the day.

For Pakistan, pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Faheem Ashraf claimed a wicket each.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket kane williamson New Zealand vs Pakistan Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand...
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan's biggest disappointment of 2020
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan’s biggest disappointment of 2020
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam's heroics against New Zealand
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam’s heroics against New Zealand
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Despite Faheem’s heroics, NZ on top in first Pakistan Test
Despite Faheem’s heroics, NZ on top in first Pakistan Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.