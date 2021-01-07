Why Misbah’s reign as Pakistan’s head coach in danger?

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is under serious pressure after the team’s dismal performances on their recently concluded tour of New Zealand.

Following the second Test defeat against the Black Caps, different media reports suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will evaluate the coach’s performance upon the team’s arrival.

We take a look in detail about why the former’s middle-order batsman’s position is in danger, so soon after he was given the role till the 2022 ICC World T20.

Why Misbah’s position is in danger?

Pakistan’s performance under Misbah remained consistently poor. It started from a surprising series sweep against a weaken Sri Lanka team in T20Is while playing at home which led to the dismissal of captain Sarfaraz Ahmed who was replaced by Babar Azam as the captain in white-ball cricket.

Photo: AFP

The Men in Green’s horrible show performance continued on the tour of Australia, later in England and ended with humiliation in New Zealand.

In between that, the Green Caps also suffered a surprising defeat against 14th-ranked Zimbabwe in an ODI which was played in Rawalpindi

Who are the candidates to replace Misbah?

As per different media reports, former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper and captain Andy Flower along with former South Africa’s opening batsman Gary Kirsten are the front runners to replace the 46-year-old as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

Flower has worked with the England cricket team as their head coach and guided the Three Lions to the number-one rank in the five-day format in 2011.

Photo: AFP

The 52-year-old has also worked with Peshawar Zalmi franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as their batting coach in 2016 and was the head coach of the Multan Sultans in the fifth edition.

Kirsten, on the other hand, has served as the head coach of India’s senior cricket team where he guided them to a famous 2011 ICC World Cup triumph while playing at home.

He went on to work with South Africa’s national team from 2011-13 and was later associated with Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Why PCB opted for local coaches?

There is always a debate about whether Pakistan cricket team needs a foreign or local head coach, but there is no definitive answer.

One of the primary reasons for selecting a local coach is based on financial aspects as the local personnel are much more financially viable for the PCB compared to their foreign counterparts.

Apart from astronomical salaries paid to foreign coaches, the PCB also has to bear expenses of their continues commute back and forth, special security and accommodation on their arrival to Pakistan.

Photo: AFP

Another reason for hiring a local coach is based on the principle that some of the old minds in PCB believe that someone who lives in Pakistan can look at the domestic performers more closely.

However, to the contrary, in the presence of a local coach, there have been more reports of politics and groupings inside the team.