Watch: Pakistan team meet families of Christchurch mosque shooting victims

Pakistan cricket team met the families of the Christchurch mosque shooting victims ahead of the second Test against New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB shared the footage of their interaction taking place at the Hagley Oval.

Pakistan Test team spent Saturday afternoon with the families of Christchurch mosque attack victims at the Hagley Oval. pic.twitter.com/VbIGS1hb2L — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 2, 2021

Over 50 worshippers lost their lives in a mass shootings at two separate mosques in Christchurch in March 2019.

Pakistan are set to face New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series, which will begin from Sunday.

Hosts lead to series 1-0 after registering a 101-run win in the opening game.