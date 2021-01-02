Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Watch: Pakistan team meet families of Christchurch mosque shooting victims

Watch: Pakistan team meet families of Christchurch mosque shooting victims

File Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricket team met the families of the Christchurch mosque shooting victims ahead of the second Test against New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB shared the footage of their interaction taking place at the Hagley Oval.

Over 50 worshippers lost their lives in a mass shootings at two separate mosques in Christchurch in March 2019.

Pakistan are set to face New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series, which will begin from Sunday.

Hosts lead to series 1-0 after registering a 101-run win in the opening game.

