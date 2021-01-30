Saturday, January 30, 2021  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Watch: Pakistan cricketers celebrate first Test win against South Africa

Players celebrate seven-wicket victory with family members, coaches

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Listen
The Pakistan cricketers were over the moon on their seven-wicket win over South Africa in Karachi on Friday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a clip of the team celebrating the victory with a cake-cutting ceremony on Twitter. The players were also joined by family members and the coaching staff. And the celebration continues.#PAKvSA #HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/bpUUP50DHc— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 29, 2021 Pakistan have an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The hosts will get the opportunity to complete the series sweep in the second fixture which will be contested from February 4 in Rawalpindi. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
The Pakistan cricketers were over the moon on their seven-wicket win over South Africa in Karachi on Friday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a clip of the team celebrating the victory with a cake-cutting ceremony on Twitter. The players were also joined by family members and the coaching staff.

Pakistan have an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The hosts will get the opportunity to complete the series sweep in the second fixture which will be contested from February 4 in Rawalpindi.

