Watch: New Zealand’s Sophie Devine scores fastest women’s T20 century

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine made history on Thursday by scoring the fastest century in women's T20 history. It took just 36 balls for the 31-year-old to reach 100 in a domestic match in Dunedin. Sophie Devine hits a 36-ball 💯 in the Super Smash 💥 #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/IGL8oZDjgn— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 14, 2021 Devine tore apart the Otago Sparks bowling attack, hitting nine sixes and seven fours to set up a 10-wicket win for the Wellington Blaze. Related: Pakistan women’s cricket team to tour South Africa in January She then capped her innings with two fours to finish with an unbeaten 108 off 38 balls. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
