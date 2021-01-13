Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee

Bowling coach believes it helps to improve the game's quality

Posted: Jan 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee

Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that his meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Cricket Committee happened in a welcoming atmosphere. The former pacer appeared before the committee for his performance evaluation on Tuesday. The board, in its press release, mentioned that the committee was disgruntled with the side's outings under their leadership. The Burewala Express, speaking with the media on Wednesday, had a different side of the story. "The meeting went well and such meetings should be held on regular basis," he said. "It should be held more often to improve the quality of the game." He added: "I am not here to hide behind anything and everything will eventually come out in the open." The former skipper went on to say that the New Zealand tour was tough due to the pandemic situatuon whereas the strict quarantine period made lives tougher for the players. "We played well in the first Test but put on a below-par performance in the second game. We failed to achieve the objectives. The side dropped catches which proved to be the cause of defeats." He added that the Green Caps will put on a good performance in the upcoming home fixtures against South Africa. He expressed concerned that the hosts may face problems if they are made to play under pandemic situation. Waqar, speaking on the statements made by former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir towards him, said that he was hurt and disappointed by the remarks. "He is undoubtedly a great player but it was disappointing to see the way he bid farewell to the game," he said. "It was me who had fought the hardest for bringing him back in the side and I had fought his case with then PCB chairman Najam Sethi and the team members."
