HOME > Sports

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya violated COVID-19 protocols in Australia: report

They visited a baby shop without wearing masks

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya violated COVID-19 protocols in Australia: report

Baby Village, a shop for toddlers, tweeted a picture of Kohli and Pandya. "We had some very special visitors in our new store today! Wishing Virat, Anushka all the best for safe & happy arrival of their first baby!," the tweet read. Photo: Baby Village/Instagram

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya recently violated the COVID-19 protocols.

They visited a baby shop in Sydney on December 7, where Kohli bought a bagful of goodies before posing for photos with the staff, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The visit was a breach of the biosecurity guidelines set by Cricket Australia as the two were not wearing masks inside the store.

According to the report, Indian players Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw also visited an eatery Waffle and Coffee in Leigh Street earlier. A couple of them, who should have been wearing masks, went inside to order before they all sat down at a table outside.

Both instances, however, were minor in CA’s terms of bio-bubble breach guidelines and were not reported to the cricket authorities.

