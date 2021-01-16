Saturday, January 16, 2021  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

UFC allows marijuana consumption following drug policy change

Says it doesn't affect performance

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
UFC allows marijuana consumption following drug policy change

File Photo: AFP

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced that the use of marijuana will not be deemed a punishable offence in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) following a drug policy change.

According to an ESPN report, the mixed martial arts (MMA) athletes will not be held accountable if tested for carboxy-THC, which is a found in cannabis, unless the anti-doping agency is able to prove that they consumed the drug to boost their performances.

UFC’s Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky, while speaking with the website, said he can’t remember any case in which the fighters would show signs of his medical condition deteriorating after using marijuana throughout his six years in the company.

“I can’t think of one instance in any historical cases where that evidence has been there,” Novitzky was quoted saying in the report. “It would probably require visual signs if the athlete shows up at an event stumbling, smelling like marijuana, eyes bloodshot, things like that. And that’s … something you rarely, if ever, see. I certainly haven’t in my six years with the UFC.”

He added that fighters found violating the marijuana drug-use policy should be treated rather than being suspended.

Related: UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement from MMA

Novitzky said they were looking to make amendments in the policy as they could not find any relationship between actual impairment and levels of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), adding that it the effects of the latter is a matter of just a few hours.

“Why the hell do we care what someone did a week before, let alone a night before, when it doesn’t have any effect on their ability to fight.”

The statement read: “This change is designed to prioritize fighter health and safety by not punishing fighters who may need treatment for substance abuse, which may lead to a fighter being impaired and jeopardize his or her safety in the Octagon.”

He claimed that fighters consumed marijuana in lieu of opioids or depressant drugs.

However, other athletic commissions will look into the drug tests being conducted by the mixed-martial arts brands.

In the past, athletes have been barred from competing by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for up to nine months for the use of cannabis but the organisation recently reduced the punishments for the fighters testing positive for the drug use.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter

FaceBook WhatsApp
drugs marijuana mma UfC
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
pakistan cup 2021 schedule,pakistan cup 2021 live,pakistan cup live,pakistan cup 2021 highlights,pakistan cup,pakistan cup 2021 live match,pakistan cup 2021,pakistan cup live score,kp vs sindh,sindh vs kpk,cp vs sindh,cp vs northern,cp vs balochistan,cp vs sindh live,kpk vs balochistan,kpk vs southern punjab final,northern vs southern punjab,np vs sp,np vs cp,np vs kpk,northern vs kpk,northern vs kpk live
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar's removal from coaching roles
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar’s removal from coaching roles
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Karachi Kings release Mohammad Rizwan from PSL 2021 squad
Karachi Kings release Mohammad Rizwan from PSL 2021 squad
Peshawar Zalmi part ways with Hasan Ali for PSL 2021
Peshawar Zalmi part ways with Hasan Ali for PSL 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.