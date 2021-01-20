Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Tabish reveals reaction after Pakistan call for South Africa Tests

Veteran pacer recalls light-hearted moments during media interaction

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Tabish reveals reaction after Pakistan call for South Africa Tests

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Listen
Veteran fast-bowler Tabish Khan has admitted that he was not even aware that he was selected in the 20-man squad for the upcoming home Test series against South Africa. The cricketing fans and pundits have often urged the selection committee to include the first-class cricketer who has 598 wickets to his name in 137 matches. The 36-year-old, during a media interaction, said that he first thought a friend was playing a prank on him. Related: Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests "I cannot express what I felt at that moment," the Karachi-born pacer said. "I was unaware that my name was called up for the series. A friend called me up and congratulated me on my selection but I thought he was joking. When I came out of my room, he came up to me and said that he was not joking and told me to switch on the television to confirm it. I initially thought that he felicitated me after watching my name in a fantasy team. "When I switched on the television, I saw my name at the very end in the list of players that have been picked in the squad. I then informed my mother, who was heading outside, who told me that we always hoped for the selection but it never happens. However, they all began praising the Almighty after they came to know that indeed had happened." Tabish can make his international debut in the two-match Test series which gets underway this month. Karachi will host the series opener from January 27 whereas the second and final game will be played on February 4 in Rawalpindi. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan South Africa Tabish Khan

Veteran fast-bowler Tabish Khan has admitted that he was not even aware that he was selected in the 20-man squad for the upcoming home Test series against South Africa.

The cricketing fans and pundits have often urged the selection committee to include the first-class cricketer who has 598 wickets to his name in 137 matches.

The 36-year-old, during a media interaction, said that he first thought a friend was playing a prank on him.

Related: Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests

“I cannot express what I felt at that moment,” the Karachi-born pacer said. “I was unaware that my name was called up for the series. A friend called me up and congratulated me on my selection but I thought he was joking. When I came out of my room, he came up to me and said that he was not joking and told me to switch on the television to confirm it. I initially thought that he felicitated me after watching my name in a fantasy team.

“When I switched on the television, I saw my name at the very end in the list of players that have been picked in the squad. I then informed my mother, who was heading outside, who told me that we always hoped for the selection but it never happens. However, they all began praising the Almighty after they came to know that indeed had happened.”

Tabish can make his international debut in the two-match Test series which gets underway this month.

Karachi will host the series opener from January 27 whereas the second and final game will be played on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, Tabish Khan, Cricket, South Africa, Tabish Khan Pakistan team selection, Tabish Khan wickets, Tabish Khan selection, Tabish Khan performance, Pakistan vs South Africa, Pakistan team against South Africa
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Hasan Ali opens up about off field criticism
Hasan Ali opens up about off field criticism
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
Reasons behind Misbah’s imminent removal from coaching role
Reasons behind Misbah’s imminent removal from coaching role
Imran Khan voted best captain in ICC's social media survey
Imran Khan voted best captain in ICC’s social media survey
Imam-ul-Haq to miss South Africa home Test series
Imam-ul-Haq to miss South Africa home Test series
Pakistan squad reach Karachi for first South Africa Test
Pakistan squad reach Karachi for first South Africa Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.