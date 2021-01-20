Tabish reveals reaction after Pakistan call for South Africa Tests

Veteran fast-bowler Tabish Khan has admitted that he was not even aware that he was selected in the 20-man squad for the upcoming home Test series against South Africa.

The cricketing fans and pundits have often urged the selection committee to include the first-class cricketer who has 598 wickets to his name in 137 matches.

The 36-year-old, during a media interaction, said that he first thought a friend was playing a prank on him.

“I cannot express what I felt at that moment,” the Karachi-born pacer said. “I was unaware that my name was called up for the series. A friend called me up and congratulated me on my selection but I thought he was joking. When I came out of my room, he came up to me and said that he was not joking and told me to switch on the television to confirm it. I initially thought that he felicitated me after watching my name in a fantasy team.

“When I switched on the television, I saw my name at the very end in the list of players that have been picked in the squad. I then informed my mother, who was heading outside, who told me that we always hoped for the selection but it never happens. However, they all began praising the Almighty after they came to know that indeed had happened.”

Tabish can make his international debut in the two-match Test series which gets underway this month.

Karachi will host the series opener from January 27 whereas the second and final game will be played on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

