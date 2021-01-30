Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Deccan Gladiators prevail in T10 League

Qalandars, Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators prevailed in their respective Abu Dhabi T10 League matches on Friday.

Qalandars handed a nine-wicket defeat to Pune Devils.

Being sent to bat first, the Devils managed 107-2 on the scoreboard as Tom Kohler-Cadmore top-scored with 54 from 28 balls whereas Darwish Rasooli struck 24-ball 39.

For Sohail Akhtar’s side, Sultan Ahmed and Chris Jordan bagged a wicket each.

In reply, Tom Banton’s 45-run knock anchored the side to victory in 7.1 overs. The captain chipped in with a supportive knock of 13-ball 33 not out, whereas Sharjeel Khan went unbeaten at 28 from 13 deliveries.

Munis Ansari was the only wicket-taker for the Pune side.

Delhi extend unbeaten streak

Bulls won their second successive game of the competition as they brushed aside Maratha Arabians by nine wickets.

Asked to take guard, Mossadek Hussain’s side were restricted to 87-4 with the captain top-scoring with 35 from 22 deliveries whereas Javed Ahmed made 19-ball 24.

Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards and Amad Butt took a wicket each for the Bulls.

In reply, it took just five overs for Dwayne Bravo’s side to complete the run chase thanks to Evin Lewis’ blistering knock of 16-ball 55. Ravi Bopara made 28 off 12 deliveries.

Yamin Ahmadzai took the only wicket for Maratha.

Gladiators down Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators emerge triumphant over Team Abu Dhabi by six wickets.

Being sent to bat first, the hosts were restricted to 95-9 with skipper Luke Wright leading the scorers with his 14-ball 25 whereas Joe Clarke made 21 from 11 deliveries.

Zahoor Khan picked up three wickets for the Deccan whereas Imtiaz Ahmed bagged two wickets.

Cameron Delport’s 40-run knock helped the side complete the run chase with two balls to spare. Captain Kieron Pollard and wicketkeeper-batsman chipped in with 24 and 21 respectively.

Jamie Overton was the pick of the Abu Dhabi bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

