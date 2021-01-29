Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

T10 League: Maratha Arabians, Pune Devils, Delhi Bulls register victories

Sides prevail over Northern Warriors, Deccan Gladiators, Bangla Tigers respectively

Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: T10League/Twitter

Maratha Arabians, Pune Devils and Delhi Bulls made winning starts as the Abu Dhabi T10 League kicked off on Thursday.

Arabians registered a five-wicket win over Northern Warriors.

Batting first, Warrios scored 127-2 thanks to an unbeaten 54-run knock by Lendl Simmons. Brandon King and Rovman Powell scored 29 and 22 runs, respectively.

Muktar Ali took a wicket for the Northern side.

The Maratha side completed the run chase thanks to an unbeaten 73-run knock by wicketkeeper-batsman Abdul Shakoor. Mohammad Hafeez chipped in with 19 runs.

Fabian Allen took two wickets.

Devils brush aside Gladiators

On the other hand, Pune Devils triumphed over Deccan Gladiators by seven wickets.

Batting first, the Deccan side were anchored to 104-5 as Azam Khan top-scored with 37 not out whereas Cameron Delport made 25.

Nasir Hossain bagged three wickets.

In reply, the Devils completed the run chase with four balls to spare. Kennar Lewis made 57 not out whereas wicketkeeper-batsman Chadwick Walton and Tom Kohler-Cadmore made 18 and 12, respectively.

Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, and Zahoor Khan took a wicket each.

Bulls triumphant over Tigers

Delhi Bulls got their campaign off and running with a seven-wicket win over Bangla Tigers.

The Tigers, batting first, managed 128-2 courtesy of an unbeaten 73-run knock by Johnson Charles whereas captain Andre Fletcher made 32.

Fidel Edwards and Dwayne Bravo bagged two wickets each.

It took 8.5 overs for the Bulls to complete the run chase as wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 41 whereas Ravi Bopara and Evin Lewis scored 38 and 32 not out respectively.

Karim Jannat dismissed two Delhi batsmen.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
