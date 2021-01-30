Saturday, January 30, 2021  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Sydney Sixers thrash Perth Scorchers to reach BBL 2020-21 final

Moises Henriques' side register nine-wicket win in qualifier

SAMAA
Posted: Jan 30, 2021
Sydney Sixers thrash Perth Scorchers to reach BBL 2020-21 final

Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Sydney Sixers qualified for the Big Bash League 2020-21 final after registering a resounding nine-wicket win over Perth Scorchers in the qualifier in Canberra on Saturday.

Sixers will host the final on February whereas Scorchers will play the winner of the knockout between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder on February 4.

Batting first at the Manuka Oval, Ashton Turner’s side managed 167-6 with wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis scoring an unbeaten half-century. His 41-ball 69 included five boundaries and two sixes.

The captain and Colin Munro chipped in with 33 and 30 respectively.

For Sydney, Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers with his two scalps.

In reply, James Vince’s blistering performance with the bat anchored the side to victory with three overs to spare. He struck 14 boundaries and a six on his way to 98 from 53 deliveries.

He put on a 92-run opening partnership with wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe who made 28-ball 45.

Liam Livingstone was the only wicket-taker for the Perth franchise.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

Tell us what you think:

sydney sixers, perth scorchers, cricket, australia, big bash league, bbl 2020-21, bbl 10, bbl qualifier, bbl semi-final,
 

