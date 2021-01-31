South Africa Women beat Pakistan to win T20I series

South Africa Women registered an 18-run win in the second T20I against Pakistan in Durban on Sunday.

The hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with the dead rubber fixture to be played on February 3 at the same venue.

Being sent to bat first, the Proteas managed 133-5, thanks to a half-century by Tazmin Brits. Her 66-run knock came off 58 deliveries and included eight boundaries and a maximum.

Mignon du Preez and Laura Wolvaardt made 15 and 13 respectively.

For Pakistan, Anam Amin bagged two wickets.

In reply, Aliya Riaz’s side was restricted to 115-7 thanks to a five-wicket haul by Shabnim Ismail.

The captain hit three fours and a six on her way to 40-ball 39 whereas Ayesha Naseem made 33 from 22 deliveries with two boundaries and a maximum to her name.

Kainat Imtiaz scored 26 from 31 balls after hitting two fours.

The Proteas pacer returned with sublime figures of 5-12 in four overs.

