Tuesday, January 26, 2021  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

South Africa Women complete ODI series sweep against Pakistan

Hosts register 32-run win in third fixture in Durban

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
South Africa Women complete ODI series sweep against Pakistan

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Listen
South Women handed a 32-run defeat to Pakistan in the third and final ODI to complete a 3-0 cleansweep. The hosts, being asked to bat first, were anchored to 201 all out with Laura Wolvaardt scoring a half-century. She top-scored with 58 from 72 balls. Lizelle Lee and wicketkeeper-batswoman Trisha Chetty made 49 and 34 respectively. Related: South Africa Women complete ODI series win against Pakistan Pacer Diana Baig bagged four wickets for the visitors. In reply, Javeria Khan's side were dismissed for 169 in 48 overs. The captain made 33 from 61 balls whereas Aliya Riaz and Sidra Nawaz scored 27 and 25 respectively. Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Sune Luus took three wickets each. The two sides will now head into a three-match T20I series which begins on January 29. The second and third 20-over game will be contested on January 31 and February 3 respectively. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan South Africa

South Women handed a 32-run defeat to Pakistan in the third and final ODI to complete a 3-0 cleansweep.

The hosts, being asked to bat first, were anchored to 201 all out with Laura Wolvaardt scoring a half-century. She top-scored with 58 from 72 balls.

Lizelle Lee and wicketkeeper-batswoman Trisha Chetty made 49 and 34 respectively.

Related: South Africa Women complete ODI series win against Pakistan

Pacer Diana Baig bagged four wickets for the visitors.

In reply, Javeria Khan’s side were dismissed for 169 in 48 overs. The captain made 33 from 61 balls whereas Aliya Riaz and Sidra Nawaz scored 27 and 25 respectively.

Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Sune Luus took three wickets each.

The two sides will now head into a three-match T20I series which begins on January 29. The second and third 20-over game will be contested on January 31 and February 3 respectively.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan, south africa, cricket, women's cricket, south africa women vs pakistan women, south africa whitewash pakistan, pakistan vs south africa,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan shares views on Test team selection
Younis Khan shares views on Test team selection
Tabish reveals reaction after Pakistan call for South Africa Tests
Tabish reveals reaction after Pakistan call for South Africa Tests
Mohammad Hafeez highlights reasons for Pakistan’s shortcoming on foreign tours
Mohammad Hafeez highlights reasons for Pakistan’s shortcoming on foreign tours
Pakistan announce 17-member squad for first South Africa Test
Pakistan announce 17-member squad for first South Africa Test
Bengali ‘Pakistanis’ bring home Russian gold
Bengali ‘Pakistanis’ bring home Russian gold
After PSL 2021, Pakistan to apply for hosting international tournaments
After PSL 2021, Pakistan to apply for hosting international tournaments
Heinrich Klaasen named South Africa captain for Pakistan T20Is
Heinrich Klaasen named South Africa captain for Pakistan T20Is
Imran Farhat to retire from all forms of cricket
Imran Farhat to retire from all forms of cricket
Lessons for Pakistan’s cricketing authorities after India’s triumph against Australia
Lessons for Pakistan’s cricketing authorities after India’s triumph against Australia
First Test: Late wickets put South Africa on top
First Test: Late wickets put South Africa on top
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.