South Africa Women complete ODI series sweep against Pakistan

South Women handed a 32-run defeat to Pakistan in the third and final ODI to complete a 3-0 cleansweep.

The hosts, being asked to bat first, were anchored to 201 all out with Laura Wolvaardt scoring a half-century. She top-scored with 58 from 72 balls.

Lizelle Lee and wicketkeeper-batswoman Trisha Chetty made 49 and 34 respectively.

Related: South Africa Women complete ODI series win against Pakistan

Pacer Diana Baig bagged four wickets for the visitors.

In reply, Javeria Khan’s side were dismissed for 169 in 48 overs. The captain made 33 from 61 balls whereas Aliya Riaz and Sidra Nawaz scored 27 and 25 respectively.

Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Sune Luus took three wickets each.

The two sides will now head into a three-match T20I series which begins on January 29. The second and third 20-over game will be contested on January 31 and February 3 respectively.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.