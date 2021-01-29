South Africa Women defeat Pakistan in first T20I

South Africa Women registered an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the first T20I in Durban on Friday.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, the visitors managed 124-8 with Ayesha Naseem top scoring with 31.

Her knock came off 25 balls and included two boundaries.

Kainat Imtiaz and Nida Dar made 24 and 22 not out respectively.

Marizanne Kapp was the pick of the Proteas bowlers with her three wickets whereas Shabnim Ismail dismissed two Pakistan batswomen.

In reply, Tazmin Brits struck an unbeaten half-century to anchor the hosts to victory in 18.5 overs.

She top-scored with 53-ball 51 after hitting three boundaries. Kapp and Lizelle Lee chipped in with respective scores of 28 and 22 respectively.

For Pakistan, Aiman Anwer bagged two wickets.

The two sides will meet in the second game of the three-match series on January 31 at the same venue.

