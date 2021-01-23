South Africa Women complete ODI series win against Pakistan

South Africa Women registered a 13-run win over Pakistan in the second ODI in Durban to win the three-match series on Saturday.

The dead-rubber third fixture will be played on Tuesday.

Being sent to bat first at Kingsmead, the hosts managed 252-7 as all-rounder Marizanne Kapp struck a half-century. Her unbeaten 68-run knock came off 45 deliveries which included 10 fours and a six.

Opening batter Lizelle Lee played a suportive knock of 47 from 50 balls with eight boundaries to her name. Captain Sune Luus hit three boundaries on her way to 71-ball 32.

For Pakistan, Diana Baig and Nashra Sandhu took two wickets each.

In reply, the visitors were restricted to 239-8 despite fighting half-centuries from all-rounders Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar.

Aliya top-scored with 81 from 95 balls with seven boundaries and a six to her name.

She put on an 111-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Dar, who struck two boundaries on her way to a cautious 89-ball 51.

Omaima Sohail scored 41 from 33 balls after hitting eight fours.

Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers for the home team with her four-wicket haul whereas Kapp returned with three wickets.

