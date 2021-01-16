Saturday, January 16, 2021  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1442
South Africa announce squad for women's series against Pakistan

Sune Luus named skipper for six limited-over matches

Posted: Jan 16, 2021
Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that all-rounder Sune Luus will be the captain for the upcoming women's home fixtures against Pakistan. The hosts announced the 18-member squad for the six limited-overs match on Friday. "Northerns all-rounder Sune Luus has been named the Momentum Proteas captain, standing in for Dane van Niekerk who is missing out due to injury," a statement read. "25-year-old Luus has been confirmed to lead the side in both formats." Coach Hilton Moreeng said he was excited for the team as it provides a platform for the players to excel. Related: Pakistan women’s cricket team to tour South Africa in January "I’m excited about this group we have selected, and the players have a great opportunity to continue with the great strides they have made at this level and also opportunities to the young ones," he said. "Many in the squad have international experience including our captain Sune who has lead us with composure in the past and hopefully will do likewise on this tour. There are several talented youngsters who show exciting potential and giving some of them an opening will not only increase the squad’s depth but increase competition for places." Pakistan’s tour begins with 50-over games where the series opener will be played on January 20 in Durban whereas the second game will also be played at the same venue on January 23.The sides will then head to Pietermaritzburg for the third and final ODI on January 26. The same venue will then host the first and second T20Is on January 29 and 31 whereas the final game of the tour will be played in Durban on February 3. Squad: Sune Luus (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (w/k), Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Faye Tunnicliffe, Anneke Bosch and Tazmin Brits.
