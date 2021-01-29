Pakistan closing in on first Test win against South Africa

Pakistan requires another 66 runs to win the first Test against South Africa as they were 22-0 at lunch on day four in Karachi.

The opening pair of Imran Butt and Abid Ali are unbeaten at 12 and 10 respectively.

Earlier, the Proteas set an 88-run target for Pakistan after getting dismissed for 245 in their second innings with a lead of 87 runs.

The side were dismissed for 245 in the second innings with a lead of 87 runs.

The visitors began the proceedings on their overnight score of 187-4 with Keshav Maharaj unbeaten at two and nought respectively.

Maharaj added two runs to his score before he was bowled by Hasan Ali four whereas De Kock added two runs before he fell to Yasir Shah.

Temba Bavuma and George Linde got together and scored 42 runs at the seventh wicket before the latter fell to Nauman for 11. The left-arm spinner followed up with the wicket of Kagiso Rabada for one.

Anrich Nortje failed to get going as he headed back to the pavilion for nought.

Nauman completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Bavuma, who played a gritty 40-run.