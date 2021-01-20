South Africa Women clinch narrow win in first Pakistan ODI

South Africa Women registered a narrow three-run win over Pakistan in the first ODI in Durban on Wednesday.

The Proteas have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Being asked to bat first at Kingsmead, the hosts managed 200-9 in their 50 overs.

Marizanne Kapp top-scored with 47 from 59 balls with six boundaries to her name.

Laura Wolvaardt made 40 from 62 balls with the help of three fours.

Diana Baig returned with three wickets for Javeria Khan’s side while Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu took two wickets each.

In reply, Nida Dar’s unbeaten half-century went in vain as the side were restricted to 197-8 in chase of 201-run target.

She hit three boundaries on her way to 53-ball 59 whereas Omaima Sohail and Diana Baig chipped in with 37 and 35 respectively.

Shabnim Ismail took three wickets for Sune Luus side.

The second game of the series will be played on January 23.

