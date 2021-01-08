South Africa team gets state guest status for Pakistan tour

Prime Minister Imran Khan has granted state guest status to the South Africa cricket team which tours Pakistan this month.

According to a notification, the touring Proteas will be enjoying the privileges from January 15 to February 15.

The Proteas, who are touring the country for the first time in 14 years, will play two Tests and three T20Is against the Green Caps.

The tour begins with the first Test on January 26 in Karachi. Rawalpindi will host the second game on February 4 while Lahore will stage three 20-over games on February 11, 13 and 14.

The visitors will go into quarantine following their arrival on January 16.

They will be cleared to stage intra-squad matches and practice sessions as part of preparations after testing negative for the coronavirus.