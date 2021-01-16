Saturday, January 16, 2021  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

South Africa team arrive in Karachi for Test, T20I series

Visiting team to undergo mandatory isolation, testing

Posted: Jan 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
South Africa team arrive in Karachi for Test, T20I series

Photo Courtesy: PCB/ Twitter

South Africa’s cricket team have arrived in Karachi for the Tests and T20I series against Pakistan.

Proteas landed early morning on Saturday and were taken to the hotel where they will go through mandatory testing for coronavirus.

The team is being led by wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and will face the Men in Green in two Tests and three T20Is.

This is South Africa cricket team’s first tour of Pakistan in more than 13 years.

Last time, they arrived in the captaincy of Graeme Smith in 2007 and defeated the home team in the Test and ODI series.

The first Test match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi after which the teams will move to Rawalpindi for the second match.

All three matches of the T20I series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from February 11.

