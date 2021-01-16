South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi expressed satisfaction on the security arrangements made for the side’s tour of Pakistan.

The Proteas are touring Pakistan for the first time in over 13 years and have been granted state guest status.

The 30-year-old spinner heaped praise on the security arrangements made by the host country while posting a photo on Twitter.

The left-arm spinner is part of the 21-member group which is scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is.

International cricket was suspended in Pakistan following a terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009. The country has gradually hosted teams again in the last five years before Test cricket was revived in late 2019 when Sri Lanka toured for two Tests.

The first Test match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi after which the teams will move to Rawalpindi for the second match.

All three matches of the T20I series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from February 11.

