South Africa’s Rabada eyes Test series win against Pakistan

South Africa fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada said his side have their sights set on winning the upcoming two-match Test series against hosts Pakistan which starts this month.

Rabada, speaking with ESPNcricinfo, said the fixtures will not be easy for the visitors as the hosts have included good players in their 20-member squad.

“I’m expecting Pakistan to come out fighting,” the Johannesburg-born cricketer said. “They’ve got some good players. It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be a Test series we are going to have to earn the right to win. I’d love to go back home with a trophy in the bag,” he said.

The 25-year-old added that winning the series would be a nice feeling. “It would mean the world. We’ve just won against Sri Lanka and the guys have taken a lot of confidence from that. It’s our first-time touring Pakistan and it would be nice to get a win and climb up the ladder in the Test championship and to restore even more confidence because we know the capabilities we have as a team. We need to start showing that again and building on that.”

Rabada, commenting on the conditions, hinted that the conditions would favour the ball as the cherry would reverse swing at some point of the game. “The practice squares we have been playing on have been keeping low. There’s not much lateral movement, especially when the ball gets older. We’re suspecting that reverse swing is going to play a role.”

He also believes the side are able to overcome any opposition. “We know we can beat any team in the world. At the moment we are in a rebuilding phase but I think our future looks extremely bright. We are a new team; a building team; a team full of young energy. It is really exciting and I can’t wait to play.”

South Africa begin their tour with the two-match Test series which starts on January 26 in Karachi.

The sides will then head to Rawalpindi for the second and final game. He will not take part in the three-match T20I series which will be played in Lahore, on February 11, 13 and 14.

