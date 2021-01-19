South Africa’s De Kock lauds security measures for Pakistan tour

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock said that the security measures taken by the Pakistan authorities have made the side feel comfortable on their ongoing tour.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is leading the Proteas to their first tour of the Asian country in more than 13 years. The side are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is starting from January 26.

The 28-year-old, while talking to the media in a virtual press conference, admitted that they were concerned with the security measures being taken ahead of departure but protocols have allowed them to pay attention to their game.

“When we were coming here, security was a concern, if not the biggest concern,” he was quoted saying on the website. “And then we landed here, we saw the security that was going on and everyone became calmer. Over the days, it’s become less worrying. We have been able to focus more on cricket.”

“On the plane, people spoke about, ‘what about this and what about that?’ But we when we landed here we saw the amount of security – it’s something to be seen. They’ve taken so many measures, we can actually feel comfortable and focus on the cricket and not worry at all.”

Speaking on the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) to keep the players protected from the coronavirus, the Johannesburg-born cricket said that it is tough playing under such circumstances.

“We are across the road from the training facilities and we are only allowed in our rooms and the team room,” de Kock said when asked what he thought of Pakistan so far. “But the rooms look quite nice, at least. It’s not easy, from an emotional side and a mental side [to be isolated]. You are trying to keep yourself mentally stable and perform for your country.”

South Africa’s tour begins with a two-match Test series as Karachi hosts the opening game on January 26 whereas the second and final game will be played from February 4 in Rawalpindi.

The sides will then head to Lahore for the three T20Is which will be contested on February 11, 13 and 14.

