Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

South Africa’s De Kock lauds security measures for Pakistan tour

Proteas captain says it makes players feel comfortable

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
South Africa’s De Kock lauds security measures for Pakistan tour

Photo: AFP

Listen
South Africa captain Quinton de Kock said that the security measures taken by the Pakistan authorities have made the side feel comfortable on their ongoing tour. The wicketkeeper-batsman is leading the Proteas to their first tour of the Asian country in more than 13 years. The side are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is starting from January 26. The 28-year-old, while talking to the media in a virtual press conference, admitted that they were concerned with the security measures being taken ahead of departure but protocols have allowed them to pay attention to their game. "When we were coming here, security was a concern, if not the biggest concern," he was quoted saying on the website. "And then we landed here, we saw the security that was going on and everyone became calmer. Over the days, it's become less worrying. We have been able to focus more on cricket." Related: South Africa team arrive in Karachi for Test, T20I series "On the plane, people spoke about, 'what about this and what about that?' But we when we landed here we saw the amount of security - it's something to be seen. They've taken so many measures, we can actually feel comfortable and focus on the cricket and not worry at all." Speaking on the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) to keep the players protected from the coronavirus, the Johannesburg-born cricket said that it is tough playing under such circumstances. "We are across the road from the training facilities and we are only allowed in our rooms and the team room," de Kock said when asked what he thought of Pakistan so far. "But the rooms look quite nice, at least. It's not easy, from an emotional side and a mental side [to be isolated]. You are trying to keep yourself mentally stable and perform for your country." Related: South Africa players, staff members test negative for coronavirus South Africa's tour begins with a two-match Test series as Karachi hosts the opening game on January 26 whereas the second and final game will be played from February 4 in Rawalpindi. The sides will then head to Lahore for the three T20Is which will be contested on February 11, 13 and 14. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Quinton de Kock South Africa

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock said that the security measures taken by the Pakistan authorities have made the side feel comfortable on their ongoing tour.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is leading the Proteas to their first tour of the Asian country in more than 13 years. The side are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is starting from January 26.

The 28-year-old, while talking to the media in a virtual press conference, admitted that they were concerned with the security measures being taken ahead of departure but protocols have allowed them to pay attention to their game.

“When we were coming here, security was a concern, if not the biggest concern,” he was quoted saying on the website. “And then we landed here, we saw the security that was going on and everyone became calmer. Over the days, it’s become less worrying. We have been able to focus more on cricket.”

Related: South Africa team arrive in Karachi for Test, T20I series

“On the plane, people spoke about, ‘what about this and what about that?’ But we when we landed here we saw the amount of security – it’s something to be seen. They’ve taken so many measures, we can actually feel comfortable and focus on the cricket and not worry at all.”

Speaking on the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) to keep the players protected from the coronavirus, the Johannesburg-born cricket said that it is tough playing under such circumstances.

“We are across the road from the training facilities and we are only allowed in our rooms and the team room,” de Kock said when asked what he thought of Pakistan so far. “But the rooms look quite nice, at least. It’s not easy, from an emotional side and a mental side [to be isolated]. You are trying to keep yourself mentally stable and perform for your country.”

Related: South Africa players, staff members test negative for coronavirus

South Africa’s tour begins with a two-match Test series as Karachi hosts the opening game on January 26 whereas the second and final game will be played from February 4 in Rawalpindi.

The sides will then head to Lahore for the three T20Is which will be contested on February 11, 13 and 14.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, South Africa, Quinton de Kock, Cricket, South Africa captain, Pakistan cricket match security, South Africa tour of Pakistan, South Africa cricket team in Pakistan, SAvPAK, PAKvSA,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar's removal from coaching roles
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar’s removal from coaching roles
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
Hasan Ali opens up about off field criticism
Hasan Ali opens up about off field criticism
Reasons behind Misbah’s imminent removal from coaching role
Reasons behind Misbah’s imminent removal from coaching role
Imran Khan voted best captain in ICC's social media survey
Imran Khan voted best captain in ICC’s social media survey
Imam-ul-Haq to miss South Africa home Test series
Imam-ul-Haq to miss South Africa home Test series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.