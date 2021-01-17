Sunday, January 17, 2021  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

South Africa players, staff members test negative for coronavirus: report

The visiting team will go another round of testing

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
South Africa players, staff members test negative for coronavirus: report

Photo: AFP

All South Africa players and staff members have reportedly tested negative for coronavirus.

The Proteas squad landed in Karachi on Saturday for the two-match Tests and three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

All the players were then shifted to their hotel where they were tested for the pathogen and according to Cricket Pakistan, all tests returned with negative results.

The report stated that players have now being cleared to train in the nearby facilities but they will go another round of testing before being allowed to train at the National Stadium.

The first Test between the teams will begin from January 26 in Karachi whereas the next match will be played in Rawalpindi from January 4.

The three-match T20I series will commence from January 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar's removal from coaching roles
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar’s removal from coaching roles
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Reasons behind Misbah’s imminent removal from coaching role
Reasons behind Misbah’s imminent removal from coaching role
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.