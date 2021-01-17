South Africa players, staff members test negative for coronavirus: report

All South Africa players and staff members have reportedly tested negative for coronavirus.

The Proteas squad landed in Karachi on Saturday for the two-match Tests and three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

All the players were then shifted to their hotel where they were tested for the pathogen and according to Cricket Pakistan, all tests returned with negative results.

The report stated that players have now being cleared to train in the nearby facilities but they will go another round of testing before being allowed to train at the National Stadium.

The first Test between the teams will begin from January 26 in Karachi whereas the next match will be played in Rawalpindi from January 4.

The three-match T20I series will commence from January 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.