South Africa captain Van Niekerk, Tryon to miss Pakistan fixtures

South Africa women’s cricket team captain Dane van Niekerk and vice-captain Chloe Tryon have reportedly been ruled out of the home fixtures against Pakistan due to back injuries, Herald Live reported.

The announcement was made by the side’s doctor Tshegofatso Gaetsewe during a media briefing.

“With regards to the captain Van Niekerk and Tryon both of them sustained lower back injuries in December and both are currently in different phases of rehabilitation‚” Gaetsewe was quoted saying in the report. “They are doing well it is just that they are not eligible for this tour. But everything about their rehab is on track and we are satisfied and hopeful that they will potentially join us for the next tour.”

Gaetsewe further announced that all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who was hospitalised due to a heart scare, will be taking part in the home series.

“She is in good condition. Her health issues that we encountered in Australia have been taken care of, and anything she needs subsequent to that she will get on time and on track. For now, for this tour everything is OK she is in good health and I don’t anticipate any problems,” she said.

Pakistan side, led by Javeria Khan, is touring South Africa for six limited-overs fixtures.

The bilateral tour gets underway with the 50-overs games where the series opener will be played on January 20 in Durban whereas the second game will also be played at the same venue on January 23.

The sides will then head to Pietermaritzburg for the third and final ODI on January 26. The same venue will then host the first and second T20I on January 29 and January 31 whereas the final game of the tour will be played on February 3 in Durban.