South Africa announce 21-member squad for Pakistan tour

South Africa have picked uncapped pacers Daryn Dupavillon and medium-pacer Ottniel Baartman in their 21-member playing group which travels to Pakistan, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

They have been named in the Test squad against the hosts.

The 26-year-old Dupavillon has played 59 First-Class games in which he bagged 189 wickets at an average of 23.88. The 27-year-old Bartman, on the other hand, averages 20.51 in the format with 37 scalps from 23 matches.

Cricket South Africa selector Victor Mpitsang stated that they are looking to solidify the side with the skills its players have to offer.

“Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer, while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons,” he was quoted saying in the report.

They replace Glenton Stuurman and Migael Pretorius who are both recovering from injuries and will not recover in time to travel.

Batsman Raynard van Tonder also failed to make the cut due to a fractured finger.

As many as nine pace bowling options which includes pacers Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius were shortlisted along with the spin trio of Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa Test squad: Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman.