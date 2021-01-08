Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

South Africa announce 21-member squad for Pakistan tour

Proteas pick uncapped pace duo of Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
South Africa announce 21-member squad for Pakistan tour

Photo: AFP

Listen
South Africa have picked uncapped pacers Daryn Dupavillon and medium-pacer Ottniel Baartman in their 21-member playing group which travels to Pakistan, ESPNcricinfo has reported. They have been named in the Test squad against the hosts. The 26-year-old Dupavillon has played 59 First-Class games in which he bagged 189 wickets at an average of 23.88. The 27-year-old Bartman, on the other hand, averages 20.51 in the format with 37 scalps from 23 matches. Cricket South Africa selector Victor Mpitsang stated that they are looking to solidify the side with the skills its players have to offer. "Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer, while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons," he was quoted saying in the report. They replace Glenton Stuurman and Migael Pretorius who are both recovering from injuries and will not recover in time to travel. Batsman Raynard van Tonder also failed to make the cut due to a fractured finger. As many as nine pace bowling options which includes pacers Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius were shortlisted along with the spin trio of Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi. South Africa Test squad: Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan South Africa

South Africa have picked uncapped pacers Daryn Dupavillon and medium-pacer Ottniel Baartman in their 21-member playing group which travels to Pakistan, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

They have been named in the Test squad against the hosts.

The 26-year-old Dupavillon has played 59 First-Class games in which he bagged 189 wickets at an average of 23.88. The 27-year-old Bartman, on the other hand, averages 20.51 in the format with 37 scalps from 23 matches.

Cricket South Africa selector Victor Mpitsang stated that they are looking to solidify the side with the skills its players have to offer.

“Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer, while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons,” he was quoted saying in the report.

They replace Glenton Stuurman and Migael Pretorius who are both recovering from injuries and will not recover in time to travel.

Batsman Raynard van Tonder also failed to make the cut due to a fractured finger.

As many as nine pace bowling options which includes pacers Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius were shortlisted along with the spin trio of Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa Test squad: Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, South Africa, Cricket, Pakistan vs South Africa, Pakistan vs South Africa 2021, South Africa vs Pakistan, South Africa vs Pakistan 2021, South Africa tour of Pakistan, South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB to evaluate Misbah-ul-Haq’s position as head coach: reports
PCB to evaluate Misbah-ul-Haq’s position as head coach: reports
Misbah-ul-Haq weighs on criticism following New Zealand debacle
Misbah-ul-Haq weighs on criticism following New Zealand debacle
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand...
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya violated COVID-19 protocols in Australia: report
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya violated COVID-19 protocols in Australia: report
Ramiz calls for ‘drop-in pitches’ after humiliation in New Zealand
Ramiz calls for ‘drop-in pitches’ after humiliation in New Zealand
Why is Misbah’s reign as Pakistan’s head coach in danger?
Why is Misbah’s reign as Pakistan’s head coach in danger?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.