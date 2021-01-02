Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has suffered a heart attack, according to The Times of India.

The report stated that the 48-year-old has been admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after complaints of chest pain.

Ganguly is widely renowned as one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket.

The former opening batsman represented the Men in Blue in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs where he managed to score 18,575 runs, which included 38 centuries and 107 half-centuries.

Under the leadership of Ganguly, India cemented their spot in the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup where they ended up on a losing side against eventual winners Australia.