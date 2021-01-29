Central Punjab trounce Sindh to reach Pakistan Cup 2020-21 final

Central Punjab qualified for the final of the Pakistan Cup 2021 after registering a comfortable 127-run victory over Sindh on Friday.

Being sent to bat first in the first semi-final at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Saad Nasim’s side managed 339-9 in their 50 overs, thanks to half-centuries by Tayab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain and Zafar Gohar.

Tayyab top-scored with 60 off 70 deliveries with six boundaries and a maximums to his name.

He put on an 87-run partnership with Rizwan who scored a brisk 29-ball 56 after hitting four fours and five sixes.

Zafar then played a supportive 53-run knock which came off 39 balls and included three fours and three sixes.

Related: Central Punjab secure Pakistan Cup 2020-21 semi-final spots

For Sindh, Mohammad Hasnain along with Shahnawaz Dhani and Hassan Khan bagged two wickets each.

In reply, the hosts put a futile batting performance as they were dismissed for 212 in 36.5 overs with Khurram Manzoor and Saad Ali being the only two batsmen to provide resistance to the Punjab bowlers with their half-centuries.

Khurram made 88 from 73 balls with the help of 12 boundaries whereas Saad made 55-ball 54 with five fours and a six to his name.

Mohammad Ali bagged three wickets whereas Ahmed Bashir and Usman Qadir took two wickets.

Central Punjab will play the winners of the second semi-final between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern on Sunday.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.