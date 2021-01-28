Thursday, January 28, 2021  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Premier League: United’s Solskjaer blames officials following shock Sheffield defeat

Red Devils lost 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Premier League: United’s Solskjaer blames officials following shock Sheffield defeat

Photo: AFP

Listen
Manchester United criticised the match officials following the side's shock 2-1 defeat to bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday. The shock result at Old Trafford leaves Pep Guardiola's Manchester City a point clear at the top with a game in hand and looking increasingly hot favourites to win a third title in four years. Elsewhere on a busy night of midweek action, Leicester drew 1-1 with Everton, Burnley beat Aston Villa 3-2 and Brighton drew 0-0 with Fulham. Manchester United started their match against Sheffield United on a high after an FA Cup win against Liverpool on Sunday but they were sloppy and uninspired from the kick-off. The Blades broke the deadlock midway through the first half when Kean Bryan rose to glance home John Fleck's corner after David de Gea failed to punch clear. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were level in the 64th minute when an outswinging corner from Alex Telles was met with a thumping header by Harry Maguire but Sheffield United were back in front again 10 minutes later when United failed to clear and Oliver Burke's strike went in off the underside of the bar after taking a wicked deflection off Axel Tuanzebe. The Blades had just five points to show from their first 19 games -- the worst haul in Premier League history -- and had not won at Old Trafford since 1973. Solskjaer said his side were lacking an "X factor" as they slipped to their first league defeat since November 1. He blamed the referee for two mistakes -- for missing a foul on De Gea for Sheffield United's opening goal -- and for ruling out an Anthony Martial goal after adjudging that Maguire had committed a foul. "Two wrong decisions, that's how it is, it's that kind of season, inconsistent and the referee missed those two," he told the BBC. Tuchel era On the other hand, Chelsea started the Thomas Tuchel era with a goalless draw against Wolves Earlier, former Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel took charge at Stamford Bridge against misfiring Wolves less than 24 hours after replacing the sacked Frank Lampard. Club owner Roman Abramovich handed the 47-year-old a brief to revive the fortunes of a team that had lost five of their previous eight Premier League games. Chelsea struggled to make an impression against Nuno Espirito Santo's men, whose form has nose-dived after forward Raul Jimenez fractured his skull in late November. The home side dominated territory and possession, but created few clear-cut chances and the visitors had opportunities to leave with all three points. But Tuchel did not appear downhearted despite the flat display. "I was very happy performance-wise," he said. "Unfortunately we couldn't score. If we take care of our performance like this the results will come." The draw lifted Chelsea to eighth spot, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham but Tuchel knows time is not on his side, with more than half of the season gone. He admitted he had not yet been able to properly assess his squad. "It was today totally unfair because I had no explanation for anybody on the side why they didn't play," he said. "Every day will help." Jordan Pickford was punished for the latest in a long list of embarrassing errors as the blundering Everton goalkeeper allowed Youri Tielemans to rescue a draw for Leicester. Clinging to the first-half lead given to them by James Rodriguez, Everton were denied three points when Pickford let Tielemans' shot squirm into the net after the break at Goodison Park. Leicester sit third in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City, and look capable of pushing for a top-four finish even with leading scorer Jamie Vardy currently sidelined through injury. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers told BT Sport: "We should've gone on and won the game, that was maybe two points dropped for us but they're a really good side -- but if you can't win, don't lose." Burnley beat Aston Villa 3-2 to pull nine points clear of the relegation zone, thanks to Chris Wood's late winner. Champions Liverpool, who have taken just three points from their past five Premier League matches, are at Tottenham on Thursday. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Football Manchester United Premier League Sheffield United

Manchester United criticised the match officials following the side’s shock 2-1 defeat to bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The shock result at Old Trafford leaves Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City a point clear at the top with a game in hand and looking increasingly hot favourites to win a third title in four years.

Elsewhere on a busy night of midweek action, Leicester drew 1-1 with Everton, Burnley beat Aston Villa 3-2 and Brighton drew 0-0 with Fulham.

Manchester United started their match against Sheffield United on a high after an FA Cup win against Liverpool on Sunday but they were sloppy and uninspired from the kick-off.

The Blades broke the deadlock midway through the first half when Kean Bryan rose to glance home John Fleck’s corner after David de Gea failed to punch clear.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were level in the 64th minute when an outswinging corner from Alex Telles was met with a thumping header by Harry Maguire but Sheffield United were back in front again 10 minutes later when United failed to clear and Oliver Burke’s strike went in off the underside of the bar after taking a wicked deflection off Axel Tuanzebe.

The Blades had just five points to show from their first 19 games — the worst haul in Premier League history — and had not won at Old Trafford since 1973.

Solskjaer said his side were lacking an “X factor” as they slipped to their first league defeat since November 1.

He blamed the referee for two mistakes — for missing a foul on De Gea for Sheffield United’s opening goal — and for ruling out an Anthony Martial goal after adjudging that Maguire had committed a foul.

“Two wrong decisions, that’s how it is, it’s that kind of season, inconsistent and the referee missed those two,” he told the BBC.

Tuchel era

On the other hand, Chelsea started the Thomas Tuchel era with a goalless draw against Wolves

Earlier, former Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel took charge at Stamford Bridge against misfiring Wolves less than 24 hours after replacing the sacked Frank Lampard.

Club owner Roman Abramovich handed the 47-year-old a brief to revive the fortunes of a team that had lost five of their previous eight Premier League games.

Chelsea struggled to make an impression against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, whose form has nose-dived after forward Raul Jimenez fractured his skull in late November.

The home side dominated territory and possession, but created few clear-cut chances and the visitors had opportunities to leave with all three points.

But Tuchel did not appear downhearted despite the flat display.

“I was very happy performance-wise,” he said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t score. If we take care of our performance like this the results will come.”

The draw lifted Chelsea to eighth spot, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham but Tuchel knows time is not on his side, with more than half of the season gone.

He admitted he had not yet been able to properly assess his squad.

“It was today totally unfair because I had no explanation for anybody on the side why they didn’t play,” he said. “Every day will help.”

Jordan Pickford was punished for the latest in a long list of embarrassing errors as the blundering Everton goalkeeper allowed Youri Tielemans to rescue a draw for Leicester.

Clinging to the first-half lead given to them by James Rodriguez, Everton were denied three points when Pickford let Tielemans’ shot squirm into the net after the break at Goodison Park.

Leicester sit third in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City, and look capable of pushing for a top-four finish even with leading scorer Jamie Vardy currently sidelined through injury.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers told BT Sport: “We should’ve gone on and won the game, that was maybe two points dropped for us but they’re a really good side — but if you can’t win, don’t lose.”

Burnley beat Aston Villa 3-2 to pull nine points clear of the relegation zone, thanks to Chris Wood’s late winner.

Champions Liverpool, who have taken just three points from their past five Premier League matches, are at Tottenham on Thursday.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Manchester United, Sheffield United, Football, Premier League, Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United vs Sheffield United, Manchester United defeat against Sheffield United, Sheffield United win against Manchester United, Chelsea vs Wolverhampton, Everton vs Leicester City, Burnley vs Aston Villa,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan shares views on Test team selection
Younis Khan shares views on Test team selection
Mohammad Hafeez highlights reasons for Pakistan’s shortcoming on foreign tours
Mohammad Hafeez highlights reasons for Pakistan’s shortcoming on foreign tours
Ben Dunk calls on international sides to play in Pakistan
Ben Dunk calls on international sides to play in Pakistan
Pakistan announce 17-member squad for first South Africa Test
Pakistan announce 17-member squad for first South Africa Test
First Test: Fawad Alam’s hard-fought century puts Pakistan on top
First Test: Fawad Alam’s hard-fought century puts Pakistan on top
After PSL 2021, Pakistan to apply for hosting international tournaments
After PSL 2021, Pakistan to apply for hosting international tournaments
First Test: Late wickets put South Africa on top
First Test: Late wickets put South Africa on top
Imran Farhat to retire from all forms of cricket
Imran Farhat to retire from all forms of cricket
Sindh, Southern Punjab, Balochistan emerge triumphant in Pakistan Cup 2021
Sindh, Southern Punjab, Balochistan emerge triumphant in Pakistan Cup 2021
Celebrated players don't always make good coaches: Younis Khan
Celebrated players don’t always make good coaches: Younis Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.