Sunday, January 17, 2021  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Saud reveals future goals after selection for South Africa Tests

Middle-order batsman eager to represent Pakistan across all formats

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Saud reveals future goals after selection for South Africa Tests

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel has expressed his desire to represent the Pakistan cricket team across all formats.

The left-hander was selected for the first time in the national team’s 20-member provisional squad for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa.

Shakeel, while talking to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website, expressed delight over the selection but revealed that his primary target is to play for the national team across all formats.

“I could not watch team selection’s press conference,” said Shakeel. “But after the team announcement, my Sindh team mates started ringing me and came to my room and congratulated me on my selection.

“It is an honour for me to represent Pakistan national team, but my real goal is to feature for the national team in all three formats. I am blessed to have come through age-group cricket, through a proper pathway and if given chance I look forward to grabbing it with both hands.”

Shakeel had an outstanding time with the bat in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season where he scored more than 900 runs.

First Test between Pakistan and South Africa will commence from January 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

