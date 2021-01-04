Monday, January 4, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Salahuddin, Saad keep CP alive in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 final

Defending champions need another 216 runs to secure title

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Salahuddin, Saad keep CP alive in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 final

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Usman Salahuddin and Mohammad Saad’s crucial partnership has kept Central Punjab alive in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 final at the National Stadium, Karachi on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) resumed their second innings on day four at the score of 243-5 and were bowled out for 312.

Kamran Ghulam was the star performer for his team with the bat in hand as he scored 108 off 208 balls.

For Central Punjab, left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 4-77.

In chase of 356-run target, the defending champions reached to 140-2, courtesy a fighting half-century from Salahuddin.

The right-hander, along with Mohammad Saad, added 51 valuable runs for the third wicket as the duo remained not out on 51 and 27 off 147 and 63 respectively.

For KP, off-spinner Sajid Khan and pacer Arshad Iqbal claimed a wicket each.

Central Punjab now need a further 216 runs to clinch the title for the second year in a row.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand...
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan's biggest disappointment of 2020
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan’s biggest disappointment of 2020
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam's heroics against New Zealand
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam’s heroics against New Zealand
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.