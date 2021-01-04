Salahuddin, Saad keep CP alive in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 final

Usman Salahuddin and Mohammad Saad’s crucial partnership has kept Central Punjab alive in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 final at the National Stadium, Karachi on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) resumed their second innings on day four at the score of 243-5 and were bowled out for 312.

Kamran Ghulam was the star performer for his team with the bat in hand as he scored 108 off 208 balls.

For Central Punjab, left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 4-77.

In chase of 356-run target, the defending champions reached to 140-2, courtesy a fighting half-century from Salahuddin.

The right-hander, along with Mohammad Saad, added 51 valuable runs for the third wicket as the duo remained not out on 51 and 27 off 147 and 63 respectively.

For KP, off-spinner Sajid Khan and pacer Arshad Iqbal claimed a wicket each.

Central Punjab now need a further 216 runs to clinch the title for the second year in a row.