Sunday, January 3, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Real’s Zidane vows to ‘keep going’ after beating Celta Viga

Los Blancos go top of the table with 2-0 triumph

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Real’s Zidane vows to ‘keep going’ after beating Celta Viga

Photo Courtesy: Real Madrid/ Twitter

Real Madrid jumped to the top of La Liga on Saturday with a 2-0 home victory over in-form Celta Vigo.

Lucas Vazquez headed in a cross from Marco Asensio at the far post in the sixth minute, barely a minute after Real centre back Nacho had cleared a shot by Celta striker Iago Aspas off the line.

He returned the favour in the 53rd minute, laying a diagonal ball into the path of Asensio with the visiting defence in disarray. Asensio drove his shot into the roof of the net.

“We said before the game that if we counter-attacked we could do damage and that’s how it turned out,” said Asensio.

Real rebounded from a draw with promoted Elche on Wednesday to move one point clear at the top of the table, but second-place Atletico Madrid have played three fewer games and can regain the lead when they face Alaves on Sunday.

“After the draw in Elche we wanted to show aggression,” said Vazquez.

With Real Madrid in control, coach Zinedine Zidane took off Asensio, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos and, right at the end, captain Karim Benzema and brought on Eden Hazard and Fede Valverde, who are returning from injuries, and youngsters Martin Odegaard and Vinicius Junior.

“Today we played well from the first minute until the end,” said Zidane. “There is a lot of the season left and we have to keep going.”

It was Celta’s first loss since Eduardo Coudet took over as manager on November 12, ending a run of seven games unbeaten that had lifted them from the relegation zone to eighth in the table.

“We generated very little for the amount of possession we had,” said Coudet.

Earlier, Sevilla, who could have climbed to third, were fortunate to escape with a 1-1 draw at neighbours Betis.

Suso opened the scoring for Sevilla after 48 minutes.

Sergio Canales replied with a penalty after 53 minutes.

When the home team won another spot kick in the 75th minute, Nabil Fekir took it but Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved. French international Fekir has not managed a goal or an assist in three months.

Sevilla dropped to fifth behind Villarreal, who beat Levante 2-1.

FaceBook WhatsApp
LA LIGA Real Madrid
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand...
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan's biggest disappointment of 2020
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan’s biggest disappointment of 2020
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam's heroics against New Zealand
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam’s heroics against New Zealand
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Despite Faheem’s heroics, NZ on top in first Pakistan Test
Despite Faheem’s heroics, NZ on top in first Pakistan Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.