Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Real Madrid’s Zidane accepts responsibility following Copa del Rey elimination

Los Blancos suffer shock 2-1 defeat to minnows Alcoyano

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Real Madrid’s Zidane accepts responsibility following Copa del Rey elimination

Photo Courtesy: CD_Alcoyano/Twitter

Listen
Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane took blame following the side's 2-1 defeat to third-tier side Alcoyano which resulted in their elimination from Copa del Rey on Wednesday. The 10-man side were sent packing after Alcoyano scored a remarkable winner in extra-time after having a man sent off. Real Madrid have now won only once in their last five games, with an extraordinary loss heaping more pressure on Zidane. Asked if he still had the backing of the players, Zidane said: "Yes I believe so, you have to ask them. We've done good things this season, apart from the last four games. Now we have La Liga and the Champions League and we have to work. Whether my message gets through, you have to ask them, I can't answer that." Zidane took responsibility for the defeat. "I'm the coach, it's my fault," he said. "I am responsible, the players have tried but well, we're out." Related: Real Madrid sent packing from Spanish Super Cup Zidane rotated his starting line-up but a team that included the likes of Marcelo, Isco, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior should have had enough to beat opponents sitting fourth in their division in Segunda B. And when Zidane threw on the likes of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos as substitutes to put the game to bed, the opposite happened, as Alcoyano, a man down, scored the winner, Juanan diverting in at the near post to pull off an incredible upset. Alcoyano have not graced Spain's top flight since 1951 and their El Collao stadium holds less than 5,000 spectators. The only shame here was their fans were not able to see it. Real take lead They were comfortable in the first period but Madrid scored with their first chance on the stroke of half-time as Marcelo's delivery to the back post found a diving Eder Militao, who headed in. But Madrid still laboured in the second half, even after Benzema replaced Mariano Diaz, and Alcoyano equalised in the 82nd minute, a corner flicked on by Ramon Lopez to the back post, where the sleeping Vinicius allowed Jose Solbes a simple finish. Lucas Vazquez went close with a late header and then Madrid could have had a penalty when Angel booted Militao in a scramble in the box. But without VAR to check, Alcoyano survived. Hazard, Marco Asensio and Kroos all came on for extra-time while Ramon Lopez went off, a late challenge on Casemiro earning him a second yellow card and leaving his team to play the final 11 minutes with 10 men. Lopez sat watching with his head in his hands, fearing presumably what he assumed would be a Madrid winner. Instead, his team did it without him, Ali Diakite's cross poked home by Juanan at the front post to complete an astonishing victory. Real Sociedad made lighter work of their tie against Cordoba, winning 2-0 thanks to two goals from Willian Jose, the Brazilian striker who is set to join Wolves on loan until the end of the season. Willian Jose left a welcome farewell gift by scoring twice in the second half to put Real Sociedad safely through to the last 16. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
FaceBook WhatsApp
Alcoyano Copa del Rey Football Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane took blame following the side’s 2-1 defeat to third-tier side Alcoyano which resulted in their elimination from Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

The 10-man side were sent packing after Alcoyano scored a remarkable winner in extra-time after having a man sent off.

Real Madrid have now won only once in their last five games, with an extraordinary loss heaping more pressure on Zidane.

Asked if he still had the backing of the players, Zidane said: “Yes I believe so, you have to ask them. We’ve done good things this season, apart from the last four games. Now we have La Liga and the Champions League and we have to work. Whether my message gets through, you have to ask them, I can’t answer that.”

Zidane took responsibility for the defeat.

“I’m the coach, it’s my fault,” he said. “I am responsible, the players have tried but well, we’re out.”

Related: Real Madrid sent packing from Spanish Super Cup

Zidane rotated his starting line-up but a team that included the likes of Marcelo, Isco, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior should have had enough to beat opponents sitting fourth in their division in Segunda B.

And when Zidane threw on the likes of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos as substitutes to put the game to bed, the opposite happened, as Alcoyano, a man down, scored the winner, Juanan diverting in at the near post to pull off an incredible upset.

Alcoyano have not graced Spain’s top flight since 1951 and their El Collao stadium holds less than 5,000 spectators. The only shame here was their fans were not able to see it.

Real take lead

They were comfortable in the first period but Madrid scored with their first chance on the stroke of half-time as Marcelo’s delivery to the back post found a diving Eder Militao, who headed in.

But Madrid still laboured in the second half, even after Benzema replaced Mariano Diaz, and Alcoyano equalised in the 82nd minute, a corner flicked on by Ramon Lopez to the back post, where the sleeping Vinicius allowed Jose Solbes a simple finish.

Lucas Vazquez went close with a late header and then Madrid could have had a penalty when Angel booted Militao in a scramble in the box. But without VAR to check, Alcoyano survived.

Hazard, Marco Asensio and Kroos all came on for extra-time while Ramon Lopez went off, a late challenge on Casemiro earning him a second yellow card and leaving his team to play the final 11 minutes with 10 men.

Lopez sat watching with his head in his hands, fearing presumably what he assumed would be a Madrid winner. Instead, his team did it without him, Ali Diakite’s cross poked home by Juanan at the front post to complete an astonishing victory.

Real Sociedad made lighter work of their tie against Cordoba, winning 2-0 thanks to two goals from Willian Jose, the Brazilian striker who is set to join Wolves on loan until the end of the season.

Willian Jose left a welcome farewell gift by scoring twice in the second half to put Real Sociedad safely through to the last 16.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, Alcoyano, Football, Copa del Rey, Real Madrid lose, Real Madrid defeat, Real Madrid elimination, Alcoyano beat Real Madrid, Real Madrid vs Alcoyano, Real Madrid Copa del Rey,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Hasan Ali opens up about off field criticism
Hasan Ali opens up about off field criticism
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
Pakistan squad reach Karachi for first South Africa Test
Pakistan squad reach Karachi for first South Africa Test
Imam-ul-Haq to miss South Africa home Test series
Imam-ul-Haq to miss South Africa home Test series
South Africa team arrive in Karachi for Test, T20I series
South Africa team arrive in Karachi for Test, T20I series
Saud reveals future goals after selection for South Africa Tests
Saud reveals future goals after selection for South Africa Tests
PCB considers allowing fans in stadiums: report
PCB considers allowing fans in stadiums: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.