Ramiz calls for ‘drop-in pitches’ after humiliation in New Zealand

Former captain and now a renowned commentator Ramiz Raja has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to use drop-in pitches in order to improve the team’s performances on the overseas tours.

The Green Caps suffered another humiliating defeat by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Raja, in a video on his YouTube channel, lambasted the Men in Green’s recent performances and believes that the use of drop-in pitches is the only solution to improve the team’s chances on the away tour.

“Pakistan team’s performance is embarrassing to say the least,” he said. “We cannot just sit idle and see our team getting thrashed every time they go on an away tour. It started from South Africa, then it happened in Australia, England and now in New Zealand. This should not be acceptable.

“I have been asking the PCB for years to bring in drop-in pitches because our players feel that they are playing in alien conditions when they go to a country like Australia and New Zealand. We cannot turn this cycle if we won’t opt for the drop-in pitches.”

With that defeat, the Green Caps ended the tour with just one win and four defeats in five matches across two formats.