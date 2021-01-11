Quetta Gladiators appoint Umar Gul bowling coach for PSL 2021

Quetta Gladiators have appointed Umar Gul as the bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The former right-arm pacer bid farewell to all forms of cricket after the conclusion of the National T20 Cup in 2020.

Gul played for the Gladiators in 10 matches where he managed to claim 13 wickets at an average of 20.23.

The 36-year-old is renowned for his bowling performances for Pakistan in white-ball cricket and played a crucial role in guiding the team to their only ICC World T20 in 2009.

Gul has represented the Men in Green in 47 Tests, 130 ODIs and 60 T20s in his career where he managed to claim 427 wickets.

The sixth edition of the cash-rich T20 league will start on February 20, 2021 with the match between defending champions Karachi Kings and the Gladiators.