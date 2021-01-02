Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Irfanullah’s brilliant bowling puts KP on top

Irfanullah Shah’s outstanding bowling performance has put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in commanding position in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Khalid Usman-led unit started their first innings at the score of 285-7 on the second day and were bowled out for 300.

Central Punjab’s captain Hasan Ali was the star performer with the ball in hand where he managed to claim four wickets whereas left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood claimed three wickets.

In reply, the defending champions kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 212-8 at the end of the day’s play.

Irfanullah was the standout performer for KP as he registered figures of 4-45 in 16.1 overs whereas captain Khalid claimed figure of 2-29.

For Central Punjab, Usman Salahuddin and Saad Nasim scored 60 and 55 off 130 and 109 balls respectively.