Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position

Batsman remains 104 not out to stretch team’s lead to 286

Posted: Jan 3, 2021
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ PCB

Kamran Ghulam’s outstanding century strengthened Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s position in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 final against Central Punjab at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The defending champions resumed their first innings on day three at the score of 212-8 but surprisingly declared at the score of 257-9, conceding a lead of 43.

In the second innings, Khalid Usman-led unit reached to 243-5 at the end of the day’s play and extended their second innings lead to 286.

The star of the show was once again Ghulam, who scored his fifth century of the competition and remained unbeaten on 104 off 203 balls with the help of 15 fours and one six.

While doing so, Ghulam also became the highest run-getter in a single edition in the history of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he surpassed Saadat Ali’s record of 1217 runs.

He was well-supported by opener Israrullah who registered his second half-century of the match and scored 63 off 97 balls.

For Central Punjab, left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed two wickets and gave away 52 runs in 17 overs.

