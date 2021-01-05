Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: KP, CP share title after Hasan’s heroics

Final ended as a tie in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: KP, CP share title after Hasan’s heroics

Photo Courtesy: PCB/ Twitter

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 came to a grand conclusion as the final between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ended in a historic tie at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The defending champions started the day at the score of 140-2, needing another 216 runs to defend their title with eight second innings wickets in hand.

However, they lost five wickets for just 62 runs and were reduced to 202-7 just after the lunch break.

From there onwards, it was all Hasan Ali’s show who scored a breathtaking century and took his team on the brink of a famous win.

But the game ended in a remarkable tie as his partner at the other end, Waqas Maqsood, lost his cool when the team needed just a single run to win the competition.

Hasan, who scored his maiden century, remained unbeaten on 106 off just 61 balls which included 10 fours and seven sixes.

He was well supported by Ahmed Safi Abdullah who scored 35 off just 23 balls with the help of five fours and a six.

For KP, off-spinner Sajid Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 4-86 in 26.3 overs.

This is the first time in the history of the competition when the teams will share the title.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand...
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan's biggest disappointment of 2020
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan’s biggest disappointment of 2020
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam's heroics against New Zealand
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam’s heroics against New Zealand
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Azhar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to 297 in first innings
Azhar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to 297 in first innings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.