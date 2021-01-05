Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: KP, CP share title after Hasan’s heroics

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 came to a grand conclusion as the final between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ended in a historic tie at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The defending champions started the day at the score of 140-2, needing another 216 runs to defend their title with eight second innings wickets in hand.

However, they lost five wickets for just 62 runs and were reduced to 202-7 just after the lunch break.

From there onwards, it was all Hasan Ali’s show who scored a breathtaking century and took his team on the brink of a famous win.

But the game ended in a remarkable tie as his partner at the other end, Waqas Maqsood, lost his cool when the team needed just a single run to win the competition.

Hasan, who scored his maiden century, remained unbeaten on 106 off just 61 balls which included 10 fours and seven sixes.

He was well supported by Ahmed Safi Abdullah who scored 35 off just 23 balls with the help of five fours and a six.

For KP, off-spinner Sajid Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 4-86 in 26.3 overs.

This is the first time in the history of the competition when the teams will share the title.