PCB unveils schedule for PSL 2021

Defending champions Karachi Kings play Quetta Gladiators in opening fixture

SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super League/Facebook

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced that the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will get underway on February 20 in Karachi.

According to a statement, reigning champions Karachi Kings will take on 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators in the opening game of this year’s tournament at the National Stadium.

“The 30-day 34-match tournament will culminate with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 22 March, marking the first time the venue will stage the final since 2017,” the statement read. “To safeguard the integrity of the PSL 2021 and to ensure health and safety of all participants in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the PCB has decided to hold the matches in Karachi and Lahore only. The National Stadium will stage the first half of the competition, while the Pakistan cricket headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium will be the venue of the second half of the competition, including the playoffs.”

The cricket board further mentioned that the decision whether to allow the crowds for the fixtures will be taken after reviewing the pandemic situation and consulting with concerned government officials.

The overseas players participating in the cash-rich tournament will arrive in Karachi with a negative PCR test. “Upon arrival, they will require two more negative PCR tests before being allowed to train and compete in the competition. The asymptomatic players or support staff returning a positive test will have to serve a five-day isolation period with RT-PCR tests on day one and four.”

Cricket Islamabad United Karachi Kings LAHORE QALANDARS Multan Sultans Pakistan Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators
 
