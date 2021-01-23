After PSL 2021, Pakistan to apply for hosting international tournaments

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will contact the International Cricket Council (ICC) in regards to stage global events in the near future.

Chief Executive Wasim Khan, speaking exclusively with Samaa TV, said that PCB will engage in talks with the governing body following the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“We will submit our applications for hosting the events scheduled to take place for ICC tournaments between 2021 till 2031,” he said. “We have expressed our interests for the seven to eight competitions that are lined up.”

He added: “It will be a lot of hard work and we will fully focus on it.”

The PCB official further said that it is natural for the fans to react in an angry manner when the team does not perform according to expectations. “The players and the coaching staff are working their best and we are backing them. We will manage to turn things around at the end.”

Wasim added that the board’s dispute with the PSL franchises have been resolved and the tournament will begin from February 20 as planned.

