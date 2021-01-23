Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

After PSL 2021, Pakistan to apply for hosting international tournaments

Applications to be sent for events from 2021 to 2031

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
After PSL 2021, Pakistan to apply for hosting international tournaments

Photo: AFP

Listen
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will contact the International Cricket Council (ICC) in regards to stage global events in the near future. Chief Executive Wasim Khan, speaking exclusively with Samaa TV, said that PCB will engage in talks with the governing body following the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). “We will submit our applications for hosting the events scheduled to take place for ICC tournaments between 2021 till 2031,” he said. “We have expressed our interests for the seven to eight competitions that are lined up.” He added: “It will be a lot of hard work and we will fully focus on it.” The PCB official further said that it is natural for the fans to react in an angry manner when the team does not perform according to expectations. “The players and the coaching staff are working their best and we are backing them. We will manage to turn things around at the end.” Wasim added that the board’s dispute with the PSL franchises have been resolved and the tournament will begin from February 20 as planned. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket ICC Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will contact the International Cricket Council (ICC) in regards to stage global events in the near future.

Chief Executive Wasim Khan, speaking exclusively with Samaa TV, said that PCB will engage in talks with the governing body following the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“We will submit our applications for hosting the events scheduled to take place for ICC tournaments between 2021 till 2031,” he said. “We have expressed our interests for the seven to eight competitions that are lined up.”

He added: “It will be a lot of hard work and we will fully focus on it.”

The PCB official further said that it is natural for the fans to react in an angry manner when the team does not perform according to expectations. “The players and the coaching staff are working their best and we are backing them. We will manage to turn things around at the end.”

Wasim added that the board’s dispute with the PSL franchises have been resolved and the tournament will begin from February 20 as planned.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, Wasim Khan, PCB CEO, Pakistan cricket tournament, cricket in pakistan, pakistan cricket matches,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan shares views on Test team selection
Younis Khan shares views on Test team selection
Tabish reveals reaction after Pakistan call for South Africa Tests
Tabish reveals reaction after Pakistan call for South Africa Tests
Mohammad Hafeez highlights reasons for Pakistan’s shortcoming on foreign tours
Mohammad Hafeez highlights reasons for Pakistan’s shortcoming on foreign tours
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
Pakistan squad reach Karachi for first South Africa Test
Pakistan squad reach Karachi for first South Africa Test
Bengali ‘Pakistanis’ bring home Russian gold
Bengali ‘Pakistanis’ bring home Russian gold
Heinrich Klaasen named South Africa captain for Pakistan T20Is
Heinrich Klaasen named South Africa captain for Pakistan T20Is
Saud reveals future goals after selection for South Africa Tests
Saud reveals future goals after selection for South Africa Tests
PCB considers allowing fans in stadiums: report
PCB considers allowing fans in stadiums: report
Lessons for Pakistan’s cricketing authorities after India’s triumph against Australia
Lessons for Pakistan’s cricketing authorities after India’s triumph against Australia
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.